CM reviews PKLI&RC matters

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) at his office.

Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, Information Minister Amir Mir, health ministers Dr Javed Akram & Dr Jamal Nasir, health secretaries, Dean PKLI&RC Dr Faisal Dar and others were in attendance at the meeting while Dr Saeed Akhtar participated via a video link.

The chief minister stressed that the PKLI&RC would be reinstated to its initial purpose of providing excellent care to patients. He emphasised that all indigent kidney and liver patients have the right to receive free, high quality treatment. He pledged that the institute would offer standard treatment for kidney and liver diseases, and underscored that the PKLI&RC was the only hospital of its kind in Pakistan.