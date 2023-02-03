RPO visits homes of police martyrs

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan on Thursday visited the homes of police officers in Mardan and Charsadda district who had been martyred in the Peshawar police lines suicide attack.

The RPO visited the homes of martyred DSP Rab Nawaz Khan, Office Superintendent Abdul Wadood, Sub-Inspector Murad Khan, Head Constable Gul Sharaf, and Constables Noorul Haq, Ibn Amin, Iftikhar Ali, Zulfiqar, Irfan and Naseem Shah.

The RPO expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and offered fateha for the martyrs. While condoling with the families of the martyrs, he prayed that Almighty Allah grant the martyrs high ranks in Jannah and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience. The RPO embraced the children of the police martyrs and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and compassion to them.

Speaking to the heirs of the martyrs, Muhammad Ali Khan said that the sacrifice of the police martyrs would not go in vain and the elements involved in the cowardly incident would be punished soon. He further assured the heirs that the families of police martyrs would not be left alone and all resources would be used for their welfare.