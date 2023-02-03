BRT receives another international award

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) received an award worth USD 25,000 as one of the five finalists for the Prize for Cities Award by the World Resources Institute.

The award ceremony was held in New York, USA, where Chief Executive Officer of TransPeshawar Fayyaz Ahmed Khan received

the award.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil said that the award evaluated a total of 260 projects from 175 cities and 65 countries around the world. Five finalists were then selected from the submission pool based on an assessment by an international and multi-disciplinary evaluation team according to set criteria.

After achieving the Gold Standard BRT Award, Sustainable Transport Award and Best Smart Ticketing Programme Award last year, Zu Peshawar has once again brought honor to the Country by receiving recognition as one of the five finalists for the World Resources Institute (WRI), Ross Center Prize for Cities award - 2021- 22.

While the Gold Standard BRT Award is limited to BRT Systems and the Sustainable Transport Award takes into account all kinds of urban mobility projects, the WRI Prize for Cities is not limited to transportation alone and takes into account all kinds of transformative projects in cities spanning over all sectors including agriculture, climate change, oceans, energy, forests, water, etc.

The WRI Ross Centre Prize for Cities Award recognizes cutting-edge, innovative projects and initiatives for their contribution to inclusive and sustainable urban transformation. The theme for the 2021-22 Prize for Cities award was “Thriving Together in Turbulent Times” and WRI invited submissions from initiatives and projects demonstrating how to live and thrive in turbulent times by helping cities and communities respond to uncertainty, disruption and crisis.

ZU Peshawar was appreciated on the international level for demonstrating its performance during Covid-19 turbulent times for facilitating women, vulnerable groups and for its mitigating role in the economic crisis.

TransPeshawar spokesperson said the impact of the project goes beyond mobility and transportation and has a profound and lasting effect on enhancing economic activity, and empowerment of women and vulnerable segments of the society. The project was planned around inclusiveness, resilience, equity, universal accessibility and a better environment.