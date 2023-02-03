PM felicitates Shazia Marri on daughter’s marriage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri at her residence in Defence Housing Authority on Thursday.

He congratulated Marri on the marriage of her daughter. The prime minister also met her daughter and son-in-law and expressed his best wishes for the marital life of the couple.

The federal minister presented flowers, a Sindhi cap and an Ajrak as gifts to the prime minister. Also present on this occasion were Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal for Energy (Power Division) Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.