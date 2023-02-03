891 cops complete training at Saeedabad centre

The 115th passing-out parade was held at Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre in Saeedabad on Thursday, Addl. IG Abdul Qadir Qayyum, of Police Training Sindh was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who took salute from 891 policemen who passed out, including 53 ladies.

Sindh DIG Training Abdul Hameed, Commandant Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre Dr Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion. Addressing the passing-out police personnel, Additional IG Abdul Qadir Qayyum said the Sindh police are protecting the life and property of the people by sacrificing their lives in the discharge of their duties.

At present, he said, the country is facing a serious problem of terrorism, but we have not let our spirits down. In fact, he maintained, our officers and jawans have fought terrorism with great courage and bravery and have left no stone unturned to bring these anti-national elements to justice. He also highlighted the role and importance of police in the society while boosting the morale of the police force personnel.

The commandant of the centre introduced the institution and said this institution was providing training facilities to not only the Sindh Police but also to the police form other provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Railway Police, Islamabad Police, Motorway Police, Balochistan Police, and anti-corruption and FIA personnel.

He said professional training of police on modern lines is very important to meet the challenges of the present day. Today, he added, the personnel involved in this passing-out parade were trained in a modern way despite limited resources so that they could go to the field and combat crime in a professional way, and they have also been given comprehensive practical training so that their efficiency can be improved.

Additional IG Qayyum along with the principal inspected the parade and distributed certificates of appreciation among the personnel who achieved prominent positions in the parade and teachers who showed outstanding performance. The passing-out personnel saluted the chief guest during the march and received a lot of praise for presenting martial arts demonstrations.