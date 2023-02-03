 
Friday February 03, 2023
February 03, 2023

This letter is addressed to every Pakistani who genuinely seeks the nation’s improvement. Pakistanis lack the simple notion of working together for a brighter future. Our people appear to be divided by political, ideological and sectarian loyalties and this is reflected in our disjointed and conflict-prone governance system.

If we would just zoom out for a second we would appreciate that we have a lot more in common than we have been conditioned to believe and can achieve great things by putting up a more united front.

Muhammad Haris Shad

Peshawar

