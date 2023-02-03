In Pakistan anyone or any group with the slightest amount of power in society can easily plunder the state for patronage and favours. The presence of police officers, judges and officials may make it look as if the state is present, but much of their time is spent on matters that have nothing to do with the state or governance.

Family, clan or tribe loyalties often play a bigger role in decision-making than the law or public opinion. Few institutions are immune to this problem. No wonder many areas of our country still look like something just out of the middle-ages.

Haani Mustafa

Karachi