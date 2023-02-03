Corrective action

The caretakers of the state have betrayed their own citizens. This they have done by deliberately depriving the people of all the fundamental rights guaranteed to them by the constitution. It is not by accident that such a large proportion of our people remain without education or basic health facilities. Their deprivation ensures the ruling elite that they need not fear for the time being of any challenge from the dispossessed. Contrary to widespread beliefs that the military, judiciary, and politics are three independent entities, the truth is that they are parts of a single oppressive mechanism whose sole purpose is to maintain the status quo. There is only one way to correct this seriously flawed arrangement. The people must rise up and save the country from further abuse of power.

Kamal Hyat

Lahore