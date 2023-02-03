Corrective action

The caretakers of the state have betrayed their own citizens. This they have done by deliberately depriving the people of all the fundamental rights guaranteed to them by the constitution. It is not by accident that such a large proportion of our people remain without education or basic health facilities. Their deprivation ensures the ruling elite that they need not fear for the time being of any challenge from the dispossessed. Contrary to widespread beliefs that the military, judiciary, and politics are three independent entities, the truth is that they are parts of a single oppressive mechanism whose sole purpose is to maintain the status quo. There is only one way to correct this seriously flawed arrangement. The people must rise up and save the country from further abuse of power.
Kamal Hyat
Lahore
This refers to the letter ‘Bled dry’ by Nikeeta Lohana. KE would like to clarify that the charges referred to by...
This letter is addressed to every Pakistani who genuinely seeks the nation’s improvement. Pakistanis lack the simple...
In Pakistan anyone or any group with the slightest amount of power in society can easily plunder the state for...
Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has recommended raising the minimum wage to Rs35000. Our top priority should be...
The PML-N workers’ and supporters’ jubilation at the return of Maryam Nawaz, without her father, indicates they...
This country has been a victim of uncertainty and despair since the day the PDM government assumed power. Inflation is...
Comments