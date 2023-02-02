Shujaat seeks ECP help to get possession of PML House

LAHORE: PMLQ President Ch Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to help him in getting physical possession of Muslim League House.
In a letter written to the ECP, he stated that despite being the head of the party, the Muslim League House was not under his control. He asked the ECP to take action and physical possession of PMLQ head office be handed over to him.
