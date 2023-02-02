Indian HR violations biggest challenge to world: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD/WASHINGTON: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that massive human rights violations by Indian troops at an unprecedented scale in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was the biggest challenge to world conscience.

In a meeting with leaders of Occupied Kashmir at the Pakistani embassy here today, Barrister Chaudhry voiced serious concern over the prevailing situation in IIOJ&K and urged concerted efforts to expose the Indian barbarism in the region. "After August 5, 2019, the Indian government besides changing the special status of the state had modified several laws to strengthen its control over the territory", he said, adding that there was a dire need that Kashmiris settled abroad to respond and use their influence to counter the Indian government's antagonistic policies.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris, Barrister Sultan further said, "Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir are scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian army deployed in length and breadth of the valley.”

Referring to his recent visit to the UK and European countries, he said the world opinion about Kashmir was changing gradually and several countries including the brotherly country Turkey openly support Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Similarly, he said that a sizeable number of British and European parliamentarians supporting the Kashmir cause and the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their long-standing goal for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices.

The meeting, organized by Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, was also attended by Professor Imtiaz, Dr Nabi Mir and Dr Dar and others while Sardar Ali Shahnawaz and Sardar Zarif Khan were also present.