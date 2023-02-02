Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the Frontier Corps sustained in juries when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Paryat area in Dosali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday. Official sources said that terrorists opened fire on a checkpost in Paryat area in Dosali tehsil with automatic weapons.

The checkpost being manned by the personnel of 125 Wing of the FC, the paramilitary wing of army, returned the fire and an exchange of fierce fire took place between the soldiers and the terrorists for some time.

As a result, two soldiers identified as Ihsan and Kamran sustained injuries while the terrorists fled after the FC personnel returned the fire with full force. The injured were later shifted to hospital for medical treatment.