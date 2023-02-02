KPT set to revive cricket, football teams

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is set to resume sports activities for the 2023-24 domestic season as the department's sports management has been directed to start hiring players in various disciplines, 'The News' has learnt.

The decision to this effect has been taken in light of PM Shahbaz Sharif's order to restore departmental teams.

Manager KPT sports department, Major (rtd) Memhood Laghari, while talking to this scribe confirmed that the activities of the KPT sports department are going to be revived. “In the first phase we will establish cricket, football, and boxing teams to participate in the domestic competitions,” he said.

“In the second phase, we will focus on individual sports such as table tennis, basketball, snooker and squash,” he added.

The KPT Chairman, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, has already issued directives to the sports department to establish its sports teams in various disciplines and start preparation for domestic competitions, Mehmood said.

“Due to Covid-19 and later because of the ban imposed on departmental teams, our teams were abolished, so we will have to hire young players,” he said.

The official said that directives have been issued to coaches of various disciplines to hire the services of young and talented players across the country in cricket, boxing, football, and other disciplines.

Mehmood said that initially 20-22 young cricketers would be hired on contracts. “Experienced spinners and all-rounders will also be considered,” he said.

He said they would hire players keeping in view the requirements of all three formats of cricket.

He said that KPT would participate in Grade II cricket.

KPT has also sponsored the National Boxing championship 2023, for both men and women in March 2023.

“We have started the preparation for the National Boxing championship at KPT sports complex indoor gymnasium. All units of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will participate in the championship,” Mehmood said.

He said that KPT sports complex infrastructure could be used for free by government’s schools, colleges and universities, sports associations, federations, local clubs, Special Olympics Pakistan, and also the underprivileged segment of society.