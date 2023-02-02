Pakistan women land in South Africa for T20 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team on Wednesday reached South Africa to compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, scheduled to commence on February 10.
Following a disappointing tour of Australia, the national women’s team turned their attention towards the biggest women’s cricketing event of the year which will run till February 26.
The squad will enjoy a rest day on Thursday (today) and will start the training on Friday.
In a 10-team tournament, Pakistan are placed in Group B, alongside India, England, Ireland and West Indies.
The Green Shirts will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on February 12.
Pakistan’s Itinerary:
February 12: Pakistan vs India
February 15: Pakistan vs Ireland
February 19: Pakistan vs West Indies
February 21: Pakistan vs England
Pakistan’s Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.
