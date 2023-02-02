Pakistan thrash Palestine to bag baseball crown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan proved too strong for Palestine, beating the visitors 11-3 on their way to win the 15th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship and a direct entry into the finals of Asia Cup.

Captain Faqir Hussain (three runs) was outstanding as he unleashed some early blows to put the visitors under pressure at the Sports Complex arena. Arsalan Jamshaid, Mohammad Hussain and Fazal Khan struck a brace each to make further inroads as Pakistan were ahead of their opponents following the fifth innings.

Shahzad Ahmed and Muhammad Younis also struck a run each to take the game away from Palestine.

Palestine’s team put some late pressure as Ibrahim Shalabi, Rimz Yasin and Younis Haleem scored once each. However, a late surge was of no help for the visitors as Pakistan won the final easily.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari witnessed the final for a brief time.

Later, USA ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome distributed prizes amongst the position holders. Pakistan finished on the top with Palestine team that also earned a ticket to Asia Cup ending up runners-up while Sri Lanka finished third.