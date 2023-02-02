PFA takes action against unit for making non-food grade bottles

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 27,115 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Gulshan Ravi.

PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik said that the authority also confiscated all machinery and lodged a case against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was fixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records. Mudassir Malik said that the operation of PFA was continued with the aim to control the illegal practice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products.

He said that the use of non-food grade bottles is posing a serious threat to the users’ health. The DG appealed to the general public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.

Journalism students visit PSCA: A delegation of media studies students of a private university visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines on Wednesday. The Director Public Relations briefed the faculty members and 25 students on police-based web channel in Pakistan, PSCA TV and the overall process of media management and awareness campaigns.

The delegation was told about the Women Safety App and its salient features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other helpline numbers.

The number of people installing apps is growing rapidly and more than 200,000 women have installed the Women Safety app so far. The DPR said the scope of Safe City is being extended by the integration of private cameras. The faculty and students lauded the efforts made by the PSCA.

They said the safe city infrastructure should be extended across the country for crime prevention and active police response. The delegation was also briefed on various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.