Four suspects arrested

The Central district police conducted a combing operation in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri with the help of personnel of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) on Tuesday night.

Officials said on Wednesday a police team searched shops, restaurants and houses during the operation in view of some recent incidents around the West Zone police headquarters. During the operation, fingerprints of 35 people were taken with the help of the Talaash App search device, and four persons were arrested on suspicion under Section 54 of the CrPC.