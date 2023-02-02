Indus initiative

According to reports, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN has assured us of their support in modernizing and improving our agricultural sector. Through the Transforming Indus Basin initiative, the FAO aims to improve crop yields in the Indus River basin by 30 to 80 per cent.

This is exactly the kind of help our economic and environmental problems call for. Hopefully, our government will strive to make the most of this initiative.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore