I would like to call on the government to establish air force and navy selection centres in Larkana. The city and its surrounding areas have seen rapid population growth, which require more employment opportunities.
Hopefully, the government will take notice of our needs and provide us with more jobs.
Mumtaz Ali Buledi
Larkana
