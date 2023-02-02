The script

Not long after one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Peshawar’s history, I attended a funeral. It had nothing to do with the tragedy but during the funeral prayers I could not help but think that the same thing could happen to me at any moment. News channels will say that the security agencies have cordoned off the area. The PM, CM and governor etc will condemn the incident. An investigation will be ordered.

There will be a never-ending dispute over who was responsible. Then we will be called martyrs, regardless of the fact none of us would have had any aspirations for martyrdom. People will come for a few days to offer their condolences, especially the politicians. And when all is said and done we will be forgotten.

Najeeb Ullah

Swat