German CG visits PML’s plant

KARACHI: Consul General of Germany, Dr Rüdiger Lotz visited Premier Motors Ltd’s (PML) CKD manufacturing plant for Volkswagen AG vehicles, which has been under construction in Hub (Balochistan), a statement said on Wednesday.

The consul general was highly impressed by PML’s world class automotive manufacturing plant.

This collaboration between PML and VW AG Group marks the entry of locally assembled premium cars of Skoda and Volkswagen for the very first time in Pakistan.

The facilities should be completed by 2024 with a capacity of 30,000 units per month.

Foreign investments are the need of the hour for the uplift of any economy.

Besides injecting new capital and creating new jobs, this investment would also bring in new business in different market sectors and open up additional export opportunities, boosting the overall economic performance of Pakistan, the statement said.