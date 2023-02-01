 
Wednesday February 01, 2023
White House ‘strongly condemns’ Peshawar mosque bombing

By AFP
February 01, 2023

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday condemned the “unconscionable” suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar that killed 100 people at the latest toll.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. “Terrorism is indefensible, and to target worshippers is unconscionable. The United States stands ready to provide support to Pakistan in its efforts to recover.”

