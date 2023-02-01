‘Nawaz Sharif to return soon’

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Tuesday said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would soon return to the country.

“We have been finalising preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival and he will address the mega public gatherings to be organised across the country,” he told a gathering of PMLN workers. He said that the former prime minister was the only hope of the nation as he made the country an atomic power despite the huge pressure from the international community.