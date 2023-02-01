‘UN chief concerned over human rights violation in IIOJ&K’

ISLAMABAD: The secretary general of the United Nations is concerned over the human rights violation in the IIOJ&K and the issue of Kashmir is on the charter of the organization.

These views were expressed by United Nations Assistant Secretary for Political and Peace Affairs, Mohamed Khaled Khiari and Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Commission, Ilze Brands Kehris during a meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that if the Kashmir issue was not resolved, the credibility of the United Nations would also be affected. In order to resolve the Kashmir issue, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres should speed up his efforts as India was on a course of making demographic changes in IIOJ&K and paving the way for a Hindu chief minister, said Barrister Chaudhry.

On the occasion, he also gave a detailed briefing to the top officials of the United Nations on the issue of Kashmir and the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir. President Sultan said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had offered talks to India but India did not give any positive response.

He urged the UN to initiate a dialogue between Pakistan and India, and use its influence to stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.