PHF bans Junaid for life over Asia Cup debacle

KARACHI: Former head coach and ex manager of the national hockey team Olympian Khawaja Junaid has been blamed entirely for Pakistan’s no show in the World Cup and has been banned for life by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

“The four-time World Cup winner Pakistan Hockey Team failed to qualify for the World Cup all due to the negligence of manager Khawaja Junaid.”

This was the decision of the PHF Inquiry Committee formed by former PHF secretary Asif Bajwa.

After the approval of the PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Khokhar in the light of the inquiry committee's report, the federation banned former Olympian and national team manager Khawaja Junaid for life.

According to the details, Khawaja Junaid was the manager of the Pakistan hockey team during the Asia Cup. In the match against Japan in the Asia Cup, 12 players were fielded at the request of the manager. Due to which Pakistan could not qualify for the World Cup that also led to the goal disqualification. After this incident, Asif Bajwa formed a committee to find out the reasons behind the matter. Khawaja Junaid submitted his resignation before appearing before the inquiry committee. In the light of the committee's report, Olympian Khawaja Junaid has been banned for life.

It should be noted that in the Asia Cup, it was due to the negligence of manager Khawaja Junaid, Pakistan could not qualify for the World Cup and he was blamed for the misconduct. Action has been taken by the committee as per the rules of FIH.

“The committee called Khawaja Junaid but he did not appear. The misconduct of Khawaja Junaid is unforgivable and irreparable damage has been done. Khawaja Junaid has been banned for life after the approval of PHF President Brigadier R. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar in the light of inquiry committee's report. Khawaja Junaid will not be able to participate in any hockey activities,” said an official of the PHF.