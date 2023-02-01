Seventh Memphis officer suspended

WASHINGTON: Memphis police said on Tuesday a seventh officer has been suspended over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man whose death shocked the United States and has seen five officers fired and charged with murder.
“The Memphis Police Department began administrative investigations on officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols on January 7, 2023. On January 8, seven officers including Officer Preston Hemphill were relieved of duty,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.
Hemphill, who joined the force in 2018 and who is white, is suspended “pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” police spokeswoman Kim Elder said in a separate statement. The Memphis Fire Department issued a statement that three of its firefighters who had responded to the police call had also been dismissed after they “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols at the scene of the assault.
OTTAWA: A Canadian province on Tuesday decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and...
NEW DELHI: A former Wells Fargo executive was granted bail on Tuesday after weeks in custody for urinating on a fellow...
PARIS: An Iranian court has handed jail sentences of over 10 years each to a young couple who danced in front of one...
BANGKOK: Junta plans for elections in coup-hit Myanmar this year will “fuel greater violence”, a United Nations...
PARIS: French protesters launched a new push on Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension...
BEIJING: Beijing has reached “temporary herd immunity” and its Covid outbreak is nearing an end, a city health...
Comments