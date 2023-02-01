Special prayers at SCCI for bombing victims

PESHAWAR: A special prayer was offered on Tuesday at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the victims of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines’ suicide bombing.
The office-bearers of the chamber prayed as well for the early recovery of those who were injured in the terror act.
As many as 100 people — 97 of them cops - lost their lives and several others were injured in a devastating suicide bombing at the mosque in Police Lines on Monday.
Speaking on occasion, SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq condemned the suicide blast and paid rich tribute to martyred cops and others.
He described the suicide bombing an attempt to sabotage the peace. “But those trying to sabotage peace would not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he hoped.
The SCCI chief noted that peace was restored in the country, especially in KP, as a result of matchless sacrifices by police and security forces. “These sacrifices will never go waste”, he added.
MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.A labourer, Islam Shah, was injured during...
PESHAWAR: Former lawmakers from the KP Assembly belonging to different political parties have renewed their support...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former MNA Captain Mohammad Safdar on Tuesday said the former...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association has asked the government to stop the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has presented its 4th national Universal Periodic Review report in Geneva, which was prepared...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and...
Comments