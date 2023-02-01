Special prayers at SCCI for bombing victims

PESHAWAR: A special prayer was offered on Tuesday at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the victims of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines’ suicide bombing.

The office-bearers of the chamber prayed as well for the early recovery of those who were injured in the terror act.

As many as 100 people — 97 of them cops - lost their lives and several others were injured in a devastating suicide bombing at the mosque in Police Lines on Monday.

Speaking on occasion, SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq condemned the suicide blast and paid rich tribute to martyred cops and others.

He described the suicide bombing an attempt to sabotage the peace. “But those trying to sabotage peace would not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he hoped.

The SCCI chief noted that peace was restored in the country, especially in KP, as a result of matchless sacrifices by police and security forces. “These sacrifices will never go waste”, he added.