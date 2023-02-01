‘Traders to be taken on board to remove encroachments’

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta visited Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and reviewed their operations in detail.

During a briefing on this occasion, Commissioner Ra­w­a­lpindi was informed that according to the new delimitation, the number of union councils under the jurisdiction of the Corporation has been increased to 78. Divisional Commissioner has been appointed as its administrator. It was also added that MCR is engaged in the city-wide anti-encroachment operation, maintenance of parking places, roads, street lights, sanitation, and solid waste management, and other municipal services in order to provide relief to people.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Cor­po­ration Chaudhry Amj­ad, MO Regulation Imran Ali, MO Infrastructure Rafaqat Hayat Gondal, MO Planning Shahzad Haider, MO Services Shahzad Alam, and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the government institutions are meant to provide convenience to the public, so the officers should utilise all resources to provide relief to the people within their jurisdiction. He said that the most effective solution to the chronic issue of traffic jams in Rawalpindi is the elimination of encroachments, for which a comprehensive strategy should be devised by taking local traders onboard so that it has a lasting effect.

He directed to provide all necessary facilities at General Bus Stand. If some portion of the earnings from General Bus Stand is invested in it, we can provide the best travelling facilities to the passengers. He said that he will visit the bus stand and the slaughterhouse next week to review the quality of cleanliness and other facilities provided there.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division added that he will visit the Metropolitan Corporation every Friday and check the performance of the corporation, prepare an action plan to solve the problems, and will also listen to the problems of the people there.