LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) organised a farewell ceremony in honour of Pro-VC/Chairperson, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun, who retired on Tuesday.

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Prof Dr Javed Akram and Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Care Department Dr Jamal Nasir attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof Dr Shoaib Shafi, Prof Emeritus Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr Rashid Latif Khan, VC King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, VC University of Child Health Sciences Prof Masood Sadiq, former VC FJMU Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, and a large number of faculty were also present on this occasion.