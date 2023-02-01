Blood camp for thalassemia patients

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore Tuesday organised a blood donation camp where donors gave more than 200 blood bags for children suffering from thalassemia and cancer.
The two-day camp has been organised by the University’s Blood Donor Society (BDS) in partnership with the Fatimid Foundation. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi visited the camp and gave one bag of blood. He said GCU-BDS donate over 1,600 blood bags every year. “This year's camp once again demonstrated the varsity's commitment to making a positive impact in the community,” he added.
