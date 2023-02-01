Minister promises 24-hour angioplasty facility in hospitals

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram met the team of PITB at the University of Health Sciences.

On this occasion, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Zahid Parvez and team members of PITB were present. Caretaker

Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram during the meeting, discussed with the PITB team regarding the design of dashboard in government hospitals.

The minister said that on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the health department was going to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to the patients in the government cardiac hospitals. During the last 48 hours, more than 70 patients have been provided the facility of primary angioplasty in the cardiology hospitals of Punjab.

PITB is designing an integrated dashboard in this regard. All MS will upload the working of their machines on this dashboard on a daily basis. The minister added that the government wanted to facilitate the patients.