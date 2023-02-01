12 LDA officers promoted

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) promoted 12 officers here on Tuesday. As per the notification, Salman Mehfooz s/o Mehfooz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-on Acting Charge), LDA (SAP Code: 103), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. He was directed to continue his posting as Director Town Planning (Zone-II), LDA (in his own pay and scale).

Afraz Akhtar s/o Akhtar Hussain, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18 on Acting Charge), LDA (SAP Code: 2075), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning BS/18) on regular basis. He will continue to report to the Directorate of Administration, LDA till further orders.

Ahmad Saeed Sultan s/o Saeed Sultan, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18 on Acting Charge), LDA (SAP Code: 305), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. He was directed to continue his posting in the Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-IIl), LDA.

Muhammad Zubair s/o Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 308), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. He was directed to continue his posting in the Metropolitan Planning Wing, LDA.

Muhammad Haris Ali s/o Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 332), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis.

Sikandar Haroon s/o Haroon Rashid, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 318), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. He was directed to continue his posting in the Town Planning Wing, LDA.

Rana Tahir Mehmood s/o Rana Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 345), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. He will continue to report to the Directorate of Administration, LDA till further orders.

Ms Faiza Naz d/o Muhammad Ashraf, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 346), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. She was directed to continue her posting in the Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-V), LDA.

Ms Sabeen Mustafa d/o Ghulam Mustafa, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 351), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. She is directed to continue her posting in the E-Khidmat Markaz, M.A. Johar Town, LDA.

Ms Rafia Majeed d/o Zahid Munir, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 352), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. She was directed to continue her posting in the Town Planning Wing, LDA.

Ms Rabia Khalid d/o Muhammad Khalid Chaudhry, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 353), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18) on regular basis. She was directed to continue her posting in the Town Planning Wing, LDA.

Ms Sundas Iqbal Khan d/o Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA (SAP Code: 372), was hereby promoted to the rank of Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS+18) on officiating basis subject to the condition that she will be reverted to her substantive post as soon as the officer who was on long leave, namely Ms Zubia Ashraf, returns from the said leave. She was directed to continue her posting in the E-Khidmat Markaz, MA Johar Town, LDA.