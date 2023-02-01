 
close
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Nabil Javed takes over as new SMBR

By Our Correspondent
February 01, 2023

LAHORE:Nabil Javed assumed charge of Senior Member Board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner Punjab. Nabil Javed is considered as one of the best and capable officers of Pakistan. On his arrival, the officers of the Revenue Board warmly welcomed the senior member and congratulated SMBR on taking charge. Nabil Javed has also served as DC in various districts.

Comments