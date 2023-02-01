Partly cloudy forecast

Our correspondent By
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country. They predicted that isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period while fog was likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Murree, Mangla, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Jhelum, Kasur, Malam Jabba, Kakul & Saidu Sharif, Dir, Drosh, Balakot, Chitral, Mir Khani, Astore and Chilas while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Astore, Murree, Bagrote and Chitral. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 7°C and maximum was 18.5°C.
