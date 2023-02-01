 
Back into gear

February 01, 2023

It seems that Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies have been caught unawares by the recent spike in terrorism, punctuated by the shocking suicide blast in the Peshawar red zone. Scores of valuable lives have been lost and the people’s confidence in their security has been shaken.

The law-enforcement agencies have to get up to speed and move to identify and thwart the perpetrators of such attacks.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

