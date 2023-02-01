Waste collection

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities toward the garbage problem in the Johar Complex area of Karachi. The main problem is that the garbage trucks do not come by as often as they should.

Every few days, one finds the locality is saturated with piles of smelly garbage, a fertile breeding ground for insects, vermin and disease. I would hope that a task as simple as collecting garbage is not beyond the capacity of the municipal and provincial authorities.

Muhammad Naeem

Karachi