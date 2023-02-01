Who’s to blame?

The Peshawar blast resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, mainly among our police force. This is not the first incident of its kind and, likely, it will not be the last. The banned TTP has denied responsibility for the blast but they remain the prime suspects. This is the same TTP that our state was trying to negotiate a peace with.
It is very difficult for a common citizen to ascertain who was responsible for this lapse in security. But we just can't sit back and observe this wanton bloodshed.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
