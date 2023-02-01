Temenos recognises NdcTech

KARACHI: NdcTech has been recognised as “best performing partner in the SaaS world” in Temenos Kick-Off 2023, which took place in Paris, a statement said on Tuesday.

The IT company that provides transformational services to the banking sectors attended the annual event of Temenos, which is one of the leading banking software companies in the world.

The event brings together key management of Temenos and global partners in person to strategise for the new year, explore new product innovations for customers, and identify future opportunities of collaboration.

NdcTech was a key sponsor at TKO 2023 and was recognised as “best performing partner in the SaaS World” for its role in cloud banking transformations. “This recognition is a testament to NdcTech’s accomplishments and contributions towards the banking sector and recognizes its strong footprint in the SaaS world,” the IT company said.

Ammara Masood, CEO NdcTech, was one of the panelists among other thought leaders in a session ‘Partnering for Success - Crushing it with Collaboration’ during the event.