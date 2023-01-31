Pak-Turkish military exercise begins in Tarbela

RAWALPINDI: Opening ceremony of Pakistan - Turkiye Joint Exercise ‘Attaturk-XII 2023’ was held on Monday at Tarbela.

National anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Troops from Turkish special force and Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in exercise. Two weeks long exercise aims at enhancing counter terrorism techniques.

The exercise will focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) training and combat medical care. The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between the countries and share Pakistan Army’s experience in war against terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.