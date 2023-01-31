Pak-Turkish military exercise begins in Tarbela

RAWALPINDI: Opening ceremony of Pakistan - Turkiye Joint Exercise ‘Attaturk-XII 2023’ was held on Monday at Tarbela.
National anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Troops from Turkish special force and Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in exercise. Two weeks long exercise aims at enhancing counter terrorism techniques.
The exercise will focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) training and combat medical care. The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between the countries and share Pakistan Army’s experience in war against terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.
An estimated 15,000 Sikh voters were unable to cast their votes due to time limitation
LAHORE: Contrary to the common belief or perception that the history-changing September 11, 2001 attacks on the United...
BEIJING: Southwest China’s Sichuan province will lift its three-child birth limit and remove restrictions on single...
ISLAMABAD: Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and Ulemas-Mashaykh from all over the country, while condemning the...
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday reshuflled 55 officers, including 29 administrative secretaries and Chairman...
HYDERABAD: An anti-terrorism court Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of blackmail...
Comments