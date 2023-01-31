 
Tuesday January 31, 2023
National

One hurt in Kachhi district bomb attack

By News Desk
January 31, 2023

QUETTA: In yet another terror incident in the restive province of Balochistan, at least one person was injured after an explosion took place in the Kachhi district of the province, police said on Monday. The police told media persons that the explosives were placed by the side of the road.

