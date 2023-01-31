Another SC petition wants Naqvi’s appointment to be declared unlawful

ISLAMABAD: Another petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Farhad Shahid Orakzai filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making Mohsin Raza Naqvi, caretaker CM Punjab, and the federation through the Ministry of Law and Justice as respondents.

He asked the Supreme Court to declare that Mohsin Raza Naqvi was appointed caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab in complete violation of the basic purpose of maintaining total administrative neutrality and impartiality during any general election.

He further prayed to declare the transfers ofPunjab IGP and Lahore CCPO were politically motivated and, therefore, invalid and void ab-initio, besides directing the federation to remove Mohsin Raza Naqvi and any caretaker chief minister appointed in the same manner.