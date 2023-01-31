 
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Asian baseball cup matches washed out

By Our Correspondent
January 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Persistent rain in Islamabad ruled out play in the West Asia Baseball Championship here at the Sports Complex’s arena.

Pakistan had to play against Sri Lanka while Palestine were scheduled to take on Bangladesh in the second match. The winners of these matches, which are likely to be held today (Tuesday), will be playing final of the championship and automatic qualification to the Asia Cup to be held later this year.

