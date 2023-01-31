New tiger goes on the prowl in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG: A tiger escaped from a private property in Johannesburg on Monday, just weeks after another had gone on the loose near the city, reigniting calls for stricter regulations on keeping wild animals.

A private security firm in the northeastern outskirts at Edenvale, said the runaway animal was recaptured hours after it was spotted roaming the area. “It has been taken to a safe sanctuary,” Gary Wilson of security firm S.W.A.T. said, adding the tiger was “in good condition”. Animal welfare authorities said they could not yet confirm that the tiger had been captured. Security camera footage circulating on social media showed the tiger -- believed to be a nine-month-old female -- roaming around a parked car in what appeared to be the backyard of a house in the early hours of the morning.