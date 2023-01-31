IHC seeks report on ‘missing’ woman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the capital police on a petition seeking the recovery of an 18-year-old woman who went missing from Sangjani police limits.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the mother of the girl. The petitioner’s lawyer said the girl, a resident of Muzafargar, had been working at a house in Section F-7/4, but she disappeared on August 28, 2022.
The lawyer said there was a possibility that she had been abducted or murdered. “Instead of recovering the girl, the police have registered an FIR of theft against her family,” he said and prayed the court to dismiss the case and issued orders for her recovery.The court sought a report from the police in 10 days and adjourned the case.
