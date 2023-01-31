PU uploads roll number slips

Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Art/Science Part-I & Part-II and Hearing Impaired Students supplementary examinations 2022 on the university’s website. A PU spokesperson has advised the candidates to download their roll number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk. The exams will commence from February 09, 2023.