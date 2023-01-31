 
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Lahore

PU uploads roll number slips

By Our Correspondent
January 31, 2023

Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Art/Science Part-I & Part-II and Hearing Impaired Students supplementary examinations 2022 on the university’s website. A PU spokesperson has advised the candidates to download their roll number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk. The exams will commence from February 09, 2023.

