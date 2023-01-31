Political leaders condemn Peshawar mosque attack

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Ali Zaidi, who served as the federal maritime affairs minister in the PTI government, expressed grief over the blast in Peshawar, saying that the suicide attack at a mosque was a matter of concern for the government and national institutions.

He said that after a long time, Pakistan was blessed with peace but unfortunately terrorism was once again rising in the country. He added that the country was being pushed into terrorism under a well-thought-out conspiracy. The current wave of terrorism was a conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan but the anti-Pakistan forces would fail in their nefarious aims, he added.

Grand Democratic Alliance Secretary Dr Safdar Abbasi and Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim in a joint statement condemned the suicide bombing, and expressed sympathy and condolences to the relatives of the martyred police personnel.

They said anti-Islam and anti-national forces had become active again and they were killing innocent people, which is not acceptable in any religion and society. They demanded that the federal and provincial governments provide better medical facilities to the injured in the mosque tragedy and get them treated at the government expense.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a statement condemned the suicide bomb blast and lamented the loss of innocent lives. He said the entire Pakistani nation was equally sharing the suffering of the bereaved families and injured men.

Dr Siddiqui said those who had massacred people in the mosque were enemies of Islam, humanity and Pakistan, and plotting to destabilise the country through terrorism. He said the entire nation stood by law enforcement agencies against terrorists. He demanded that the government provide best medical facilities to the injured police personnel and other victims. He also demanded that the facilitators of the blast be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Sindh lawyers to mourn

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Monday condemned the barbaric suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area that martyred more than 60 people and injured around 150 others.

Issuing a statement on the terrorist attack, SBC Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani, SHCBA President Saleem Mangrio and other office-bearers expressed their dismay and concern over the killing of innocent people.

They said that such an act is a complete failure of the law enforcement agencies because the alleged suicide bomber had managed to enter a sensitive area of Peshawar with explosive material.

They demanded that the federal government as well as the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa identify the culprits involved in the incident and give them exemplary punishment.

They also demanded that all possible measures and steps be taken for the safety and security of the general public, and that foolproof security be provided to religious places throughout the country so that such incidents cannot occur again.

The SBC announced that lawyers throughout the province will observe a day of mourning on Tuesday (today) in memory of the martyrs and share their families’ grief.