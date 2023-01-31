38 DNA samples sent to KU lab to identify Lasbela bus crash victims

The DNA samples of 38 out of 41 bodies of the Lasbela bus crash have been sent for to the Karachi University lab for examination to identify the victims.

The samples were sent to the DNA Forensics and Serology Laboratory and the DNA samples of 25 victims’ family members were taken at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to help identify the bodies. The bodies were later shifted to a Edhi morgue.

At least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach with 48 on board fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on Sunday morning. The tragic accident took place due to speeding and the vehicle caught fire after it ran off the road and overturned. The bus was on its way to Karachi from Quetta.

Sharing the number of people on board the bus and casualties, Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum Nadeem said seven injured passengers were taken to the Civil Hospital, Lasbela.

Three more families were expected to reach Karachi for DNA samples on Tuesday (today). The families kept pushing officials and the morgue management to hand over their loved ones’ bodies to them. Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation told the families that the bodies could only be handed over to them once the results of the DNA tests were out.