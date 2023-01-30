 
Monday January 30, 2023
By Bureau report
January 30, 2023

PESHAWAR: Javed Ahmed Khan, in-charge of NADRA Swift Registration Centre at Sararogha in South Waziristan, died after a protracted illness on Sunday.

He was laid to rest after the funeral prayer was offered in DI Khan district. The deceased was the father-in-law of Habibullah Mehsud, assistant director in the KP Information and Public Relations Department.

