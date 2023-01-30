Test flight at Gwadar airport in March

An undated image of New Gwadar International Airport. — Official CPEC website

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are in full swing to make New Gwadar International Airport functional and test flight will be conducted in March this year.

The sources said that a test flight set to be conducted in March on state-of-the-art runway of green field of Gwadar International Airport where the big cargo planes from across the world will bring cargoest. The new Gwadar International Airport is likely to be completed in June 2023. The series of making state-of-the-art air traffic control is also in progress.

This airport is being built by China, Oman and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the open sky policy and this is a project of CPEC and its completion will increase development of Gwadar. Trade between China and Pakistan will boost through this airport. New Gwadar International Airport will streamline geo-political status of the region on new lines.

New Gwadar Airport is being built near old Gwadar Airport on Arabian Sea. Single runway has been built on new Gwadar International Airport which is expanded over three and half kilometres long. This is a new green airport of Balochistan in which everything is being constructed on modern line by Chinese companies.

This biggest and modern airport of Pakistan will be opened formally for international flights in September this year. Besides Pakistan and China, the highest personalities of the region will be invited to its inaugural ceremony.