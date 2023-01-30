Kaira condemns desecration of Holy Quran in European countries

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has condemned the incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

Talking to media in Lalamusa, he said that such incidents were a systematic conspiracy to hurt the sentiments of one-and-a-half billion Muslims, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

These kinds of incidents under the guise of freedom of expression are not only the main cause of increasing hatred between different religions and civilizations, but these incidents also pose serious threats to the peace and order of the world, the advisor to the PM said.

Western governments should also take necessary measures to prevent such incidents, he said and added that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would continue to raise his voice against Islamophobia in all forums of the world in order to prevent such reprehensible incidents and build trust between different religions and civilisations of the world.