Govt will increase price of gas now: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will also increase the price of gas. According to the details, while reacting to the increase in the prices of petroleum products by the government, he said that now petrol and diesel will be made more expensive, while the government will also increase the price of gas, along with which food items will now increase. Prices will increase by 45 to 50 percent.

Shaukat Tarin said that the rupee has also fallen by 14 to 15 percent in recent days, the institutions should think that this government is not enough, two provincial assemblies have been dissolved and immediate elections should be held in the country. It should be noted that the federal government has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products and the new prices have been applied immediately. According to which the price of petrol is being increased by Rs. 35 per liter while the price of diesel is also being increased by Rs. Diesel has become Rs 262 80 paise per litre, similarly the price of kerosene and light diesel has been increased by Rs 18, 18 per litre, along with which kerosene oil has become Rs 189 83 paise per litre, while the price of light diesel has increased. The new price per liter has been increased to Rs 187.

Let us tell you that the toughest negotiations in history between Pakistan and the IMF will start from January 31. Before the arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, the fear of further increase in inflation has increased. Under the conditions, Pakistan will have to control additional expenditure of 2230 billion rupees, the IMF is also demanding more taxes to increase tax revenue, electricity and gas subsidies should be limited only to the poor. Gas, electricity and gas rates will have to be increased in a phased manner, tax exemptions for elites will have to be limited.

It is being said that under the conditions set by the IMF, Pakistan will have to strictly implement austerity in government institutions, banning the purchase of new vehicles for government officials and electricity and gas in government institutions. There has to be frugality in the use of tax, income tax and sales tax exemptions have to be reduced.